Watch the fascinating new prologue for 'Jurassic World: Dominion'









The third addition to the Jurassic World trilogy is nearing its release date, with fans eagerly anticipating the new direction that the franchise will take. With Steven Spielberg on board as an executive producer, the end of the trilogy had been planned by director Colin Trevorrow since the very beginning of this three-part project.

Recently, a five-minute prologue was released which displayed the beauty of Jurassic World: Dominion. For the entirety of the prologue, we are given glimpses of tranquil dinosaurs who go about their daily routines without being aware of the impending apocalypse that would cause their extinction. Trevorrow opened up about the prologue in a recent interview as well.

The director said: “I think the particular way that we shot the Cretaceous era – beyond the fact that our technology is advancing everyday. We shot it in a beautiful light that was the absolute, most ideal conditions for shooting the dinosaurs based on everything I’ve learned over the course of seeing the movies.”

Adding, “You obviously can’t have an entire movie take place in the same time of day, in the same conditions. We know dinosaurs look amazing backlit at magic hour with a long lens haze over all of it. It’ll look awesome in the rain at night. So being able to make something that really was a product of everything I’ve discovered over the time of making these movies was what we got to do.”

While talking about the biggest challenge that the team faced during the making of Jurassic World: Dominion, Trevorrow noted: “Well, the challenge was: I don’t think anyone was going to buy a story of all of these people deciding to go to a place full of dinosaurs together, ‘cause they don’t know that they were in the movies!”

Continuing, “They need a really good reason. So building a story that would lead to an organic collision of these characters was some black diamond screenwriting. Luckily, Emily Carmichael came in ready to do the real work. She and I – we worked extremely hard and diligently to build what we’ve made here. I’m very proud of what she contributed.”

Watch the brand new prologue for Jurassic World: Dominion which is set for a 2022 release below.