Watch the new video for Drab Majesty’s ‘Cape Perpetua’









Gothic duo Drab Majesty have shared a new music video to accompany their song ‘Cape Perpetua’, taken from the recent EP Object in Motion, which they released in August.

The EP contains four songs, including ‘Vanity’, featuring Slowdive vocalist Rachael Goswell. To expand their sound, Deb Demure would experiment with extended guitar-playing sessions in the hopes of achieving a “flow state.”

Half of the EP is comprised of instrumental pieces, like ‘Cape Perpetua’, which the band have just shared on YouTube with a music video directed by John Elliott.

Discussing the inspiration behind the video, Elliott said, “‘Cape Perpetua’ is a slow-rolling track with tessellating psychedelia which inspired me to channel my Joseph Cornell and late-era Brakhage appreciation. The goal was to capture simple objects moving in and out of stillness reflecting the ebb and flow of the widescreen guitar patterns.”

“Upon discovering a partially dilapidated cemetery near my house, I found spinning pinwheels askew in the ground and late blooming flowers laced with synthetic flowers, all against a backdrop of partly cloudy skies and autumnal foliage.”

He added, “We explored this simple and profound surrealism by performing in-camera lap-dissolves and double exposures in an attempt to marry the ethereal magic of the song with the film we shot.”

Eliott highlighted the “simplistic nature of Super 8 camera lenses” in comparison to the ” imperfect nature of Super 8mm film,” which creates a “dream-like”, nostalgic effect.

Watch the video below.