Watch new Donna Summer documentary trailer









After being in production at HBO, the new documentary on Donna Summer has received its first trailer. Summer was known as one of the innovators of 1970s music, propelling disco hits like ‘I Feel Love’ and ‘Love to Love You Baby’ into the mainstream.

The documentary Love to Love You, Donna Summer follows the life of the disco icon through various performance clips and old photos. The feature will also include never-before-seen home movies to see the intimate side of what life was like for the ‘Last Dance’ singer. Throughout her career, Summer was known for working with some of the giants of the disco genre, including the producer Giorgio Moroder. Her success with the disco crowd made her one of he first black women to get a video on MTV.

The documentary is being directed by Roger Ross Williams and Summer’s daughter Brooklyn Sudano. Williams has been previously known for his work on other biographical dramas such as 2023’s Cassandro and 2019’s The Apollo. He has also received an Academy Award for Best Documentary Short for Music for Prudence, following the Zimbabwean singer Prudence Mabhena. Summer sadly passed away in 2012 at the age of 63 after a battle with lung cancer.

Love to Love You Donna Summer arrives on HBO and HBO Max on May 20th.