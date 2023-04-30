Watch Metallica perform rarities during “no repeat” shows









To kick off the tour in support of new album 72 Seasons, Metallica have given fans a surprise by introducing new material to their live set. The thrash titans’ new record is the first they have released since 2016’s Hardwired…to Self Destruct.

Announced as a “no repeat” weekender, the band’s first shows in Amsterdam kicked off with two performances that didn’t feature a single repeated song across each set. Many of the new tracks included were singles taken from the new record, with songs like ‘You Must Burn!’ and the title track being played live for the first time for a live audience.

Aside from new material, Metallica also pulled out classic songs that they hadn’t played live in over a decade. To open the second show, the band performed the instrumental epic ‘The Call of Ktulu’ from Ride the Lightning and threw in ‘Until It Sleeps’ from their highly controversial Load album. Among the other tracks performed included most of the band’s biggest hits, such as ‘Enter Sandman’ and ‘One’.

When talking about the idea of new material each night, drummer Lars Ulrich mentioned that the challenge kept the band on their toes, telling NME: “It seemed like a really good idea in 27 email chains but now we’re four weeks away from it, it’s like, ‘Whose idea was this?!’”. Metallica’s next shows will included them returning to Castle Donington for the Download Festival and stretch until May of 2024, with the final gigs taking place in Mexico City.