Watch Stranger Things star Maya Hawke’s new video for ‘Sweet Tooth’









Maya Hawke has quickly moved on from the bombastic fanfare of Stranger Things’ record-breaking fourth season by releasing a single and a rather daring erotic music video. Now, she’s back with her seconding outing from the forthcoming Moss with the melodic ‘Sweet Tooth’.

“’Sweet Tooth’ was the last song written for MOSS,” Hawke said of the song in a statement. “The lyrics were written in Atlanta while filming, but Christian [Lee Hutson] and I recorded the first demo in Nashville. When we finished the first recording session, I felt this eruption of joy and I knew this feeling had to be on the record.”

That sense of catharsis is palpable on the track that takes a mellow tone but remains celebratory all the same. With a classic indie-pop air in the mix, there is a sense of nostalgia to the track that fits summer nicely.

The video captures the same theme. As direct Celine Sutter stated: “‘Sweet Tooth’ was born out of conversations with Maya about the song, the album, and the unique feel of sweetness, cavity, death, and joy. We discussed care, caretaking, and childhood adult friendships.”

Adding: In the edit, we found the deconstructed nature of the dream with the behind-the-scenes footage – as if Maya was participating in the making of, and the theatre of, her own funeral. ‘Sweet Tooth’ is a trippy, playful video that embraces the dichotomy of its themes: a joyful and melancholic funeral, a fake dream world with real footage, care and loneliness, sweetness and pain.”

You can check out the video below. The single is set to feature of Moss due for release on September 23rd.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.