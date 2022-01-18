Watch Martin Scorsese's first-ever short film 'What's a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This?'









Even for people like Martin Scorsese, an Academy Award-winning filmmaker with over 50 years of experience within the world of cinema, it all had to start somewhere.

Now credited as one of the key players of the New Hollywood wave of filmmaking, Scorsese is widely considered to be one of the most significant and influential filmmakers in cinematic history.

His projects such as Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Mean Streets, Goodfellas and, most recently, The Irishman, have propelled him to greatness, an artistic expression of Scorsese’s own views on identity, society and the Italian-American way of life.

Prior to his great masterpieces, however, Scorsese was an ambitious young creative cutting his teeth at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, learning his trade and developing his skills. It was during this period that Scorsese created What’s a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This?, a short film about a writer named Algernon who buys a picture of a boat on a lake and becomes the centre of his obsession.

While Scorsese himself would later describe it as “nine minutes of visual nonsense,” the short film became the foundation of his future, earning him a scholarship and funding to develop more ideas. “My little film had all the tricks and the fun of just putting pictures together in slow motion and dast motion and skills, and intercutting with mattes the way Truffaut would do in Jules and Jim,” Scorsese is quoted as saying in Conversations with Scorsese, a book by Richard Schickel.

He added: “It had no depth at all, but it was a lot of fun. And it won me a scholarship, so my father was able to use it for the tuition for the next year.”

You can make your own mind up by watching the film, below.