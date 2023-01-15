Watch Måneskin’s team up with Tom Morello for ‘Gossip’ video









You don’t have to listen to too much of Måneskin to realise that they’re a band who aren’t afraid of ruffling feathers. For their new video for the single ‘Gossip’, the Italian rock band have teamed up with Tom Morello.

Speaking about the track itself in a recent Rolling Stone interview, vocalist Damiano David said: “[The word] ‘gossip’ means a lot of things, but we chose it as the title because we think it sums up a lot of the issues that our society is facing today.”

Continuing: “The song in general talks about all the issues with performance culture, perfection culture, aesthetic culture. Social media is putting a lot of pressure on the younger generations. It’s a critique of that, with a hint of irony.”

Well, that societal incision is pretty much the perfect way to get Morello on board. So, the Rage Against the Machines rocker was more than happy to help out and thrash about to the visceral anthem.

Tommaso Ottomano’s video for the new single from their forthcoming third album, Rush, is a bonfire of vanities that culminates in a wild party. Featuring the band in various guises and a snapshot of the general public going mental, the video looks to capture the chaos of the song.

You can check out the video below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.