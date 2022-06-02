Watch Maggie Rogers bust a move in new ‘Want Want’ video









Maggie Rogers has thrown a few shapes in New York’s Koreatown for a karaoke-themed video for her new single ‘Want Want’.

Speaking about the groovy track, Rogers explained: “‘Want Want’ started in Maine during the pandemic in a small studio assembled over my parents’ garage. I wrote and produced it with my old bandmate, Del Water Gap. It was really just about the fun of it all. Some bubblegum world to escape to in the middle of the isolation and darkness.”

That poppy escapism bleeds into the nostalgic sound of the track itself, as she adds: “The song found its final form over the next year and a half, editing and re-editing with Kid Harpoon until we found the perfect knock-your-teeth-out drums, the right growl of the guitar tone.”

Thus, atmosphere had to come to the fore for the anthem to soar. “That roaring synth, it’s just a Prophet stock sound, but it always reminded me a little bit of the intro to ‘Iron Man’ by Black Sabbath. The right amount of bite that still invites you in,” Rogers explained.

Concluding: “The video is about sensuality. About embodiment. About freedom. It was shot in one of my favourite karaoke bars. Sticky floors and fluorescent-lit bathrooms. Everything in its right place.”

For the video, Rogers once more teamed up with director Warren Fu. You can check it out below.

