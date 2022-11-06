Watch Judas Priest perform with K.K. Downing and Les Binks for the first time in 13 years









Last night, heavy metal pioneers Judas Priest reunited with their former guitarist K.K. Downing and drummer Les Binks for a performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles (November 5th).

After years of fans calling for it to happen, the British band were finally inducted into the Hall via a special Musial Excellence award, which was a point of contention for frontman Rob Halford. Elsewhere, the likes of Eminem, Dolly Parton, Eurythmics, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and Pat Benatar were also inducted in the usual manner.

Judas Priest played a short three-song set, where they took the opportunity to blow the audience away with classics. The tracks in question were a shortened version of ‘You’ve Got Another Thing Coming’, ‘Breaking The Law’ and ‘Living After Midnight’. The show was Downing’s first on-stage with the band in over 13 years, and for Binks, the first in 43. Adding to the unique spirit of the performance was that it was the first time in their career that Priest played live with three guitarists and two drummers.

Fittingly, the band were inducted by another metal pioneer, Alice Cooper, who said of their work (Per Blabbermouth): “They defined the sound we know of heavy metal and their sound is unmistakable. And what can you say about Rob Halford’s voice? Never have screams covered such a range. Is there any emotion that he can’t express?”

“They’re electrifying on stage and one of the hardest-hitting live bands in the history of rock and roll,” he continued. “Priest has carried the flag of hard rock and heavy metal proudly for something like 50 years, never wavering or following trends or pretending to be anything but exactly what they are. They are flying high tonight. Much deserved and long overdue.”

