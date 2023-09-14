Watch Indigo De Souza’s Tiny Desk Concert









Singer-songwriter Indigo De Souza has recorded a recent Tiny Desk Concert to accompany her recent third album, All of This Will End, which was released earlier in May 2023.

Composed entirely of tracks from the new LP, De Souza’s four-song set begins with an excellent version of ‘The Water’, complete with trombone, saxophone and cello arrangements, pairing the track down slightly to emphasise her voice.

Before performing the title track, De Souza philosophised on life and expressed gratitude for getting to perform on the series. “Life is like a really weird dream. It’s like, crazy — you just get born and then you’re just doing whatever you’re doing until you die.”

Introducing ‘Not My Body’, which she said was an ode to her love of nature, De Souza explained: “I think that when I die, what I want is to be composted and to become soil, and for that soil to be used to plant a tree, and I just want that tree to be so big and strong.”

“I don’t know what kind of tree yet,” she humorously added. “Still thinking on it. But, yeah, a tree that people can visit and be like, ‘This is Indigo!’ Until they die and they can’t visit me anymore.”

She also used the set to a short run of west coast tour dates for 2023, which will include cities like Seattle, Vancouver, and LA in November, followed by a January 2024 appearance at Out of the Blue Festival in Cancun.

We named De Souza’s All of This Will End Album of the Week earlier in late April, praising her “genius songwriting” and “woozy modern electronic rock”.

Watch her Tiny Desk Concert below.