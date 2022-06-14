Watch Halsey cover ‘Running Up That Hill’ at Governors Ball









There are revivals, and there’s the bombastic resurgence that Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ is receiving following its repeated inclusion on the Stranger Things soundtrack. Halsey is the latest star to join the Bush party.

Performing a headline slot at the Governors Ball on Saturday night (June 11th), Ashley Nicolette Frangipane known professionally as Halsey served up a sultry rendition of the 1985 single.

Introducing the cover, Halsey made reference to the bandwagon she was about to board by announcing with a wry smile, “I’m sorry guys, I just had to do it!”

Bush – who is ordinarily notoriously private – has even made a public statement expressing her pleasure at seeing the song come to the fore once more.

Bush commented: “You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix features the song ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too!”

Continuing: “Because of this, ‘Running Up That Hill’ is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at number eight. It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July.”

You can check out Halsey’s cover below.

