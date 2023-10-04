Foo Fighters cover Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’ at Ohana Festival









For a large chunk of the year, rock icons Foo Fighters have been touring the United States, although they’ve made a few pitstops in other countries, such as the United Kingdom and Japan.

Recently, the band have hit several American cities for festivals such Louder Than Life in Kentucky and iHeartRadio Music Festival in Nevada.

However, at a recent appearance at Ohana Festival in California, Foo Fighters pleased the crowd with a rendition of Led Zeppelin’s classic track ‘Stairway to Heaven’.

The festival took place between September 29th and October 1st, with Foo Fighters headlining the final day alongside The Pretenders. Playing a 19-song set, the American rockers blasted through hits such as ‘The Pretender’ and ‘This Is A Call’.

Before they could end with ‘Best of You’ and ‘Everlong’, the band played the beginning of the iconic Zeppelin track. The moment occurred after festival staff had to assist a member of the crowd.

Dave Grohl proceeded to jokingly ask them, “Did you figure that shit out or do I have to play fucking ‘Stairway to Heaven’? ‘Cause I’ll fucking play this motherfucker, you know that, right?”

He added, “Is that situation figured out? Great. Thank God, ’cause that’s a long-ass fucking song. It gets awkward when it speeds up and you’re making out — ‘What do I do with my girlfriend at the dance now?'”

The cover arrives days after the band revealed details of their 2024 tour across North America, including two huge shows at Citi Field in New York.

Watch Foo Fighters play ‘Stairway to Heaven’ below.