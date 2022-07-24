Watch the first trailer for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'









The first trailer for Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released. The clip arrived on social media following Marvel’s panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, shortly after it closed the company’s showcase at the event. Unsurprisingly, fans were sent into a frenzy of excitement, as it includes several significant revelations for the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

We find Angela Bassett‘s Ramonda as the Queen of Wakanda, however, things are not easy, as she comes to terms with the supposed death of T’Challa. Shuri is also processing the king’s death, and at one point in the trailer, Ramonda cries: “I am the queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone. Have I not given everything?”

The trailer is soundtracked by Kendrick Lamar’s iconic track ‘Alright’, and it ends with a short snippet of an anonymous character wearing the Black Panther suit. Elsewhere we also see that Tenoch Huerta’s Namor The Sub-mariner will make his MCU debut.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is directed by Ryan Coogler, and wrapped up filming in March, following a series of delays. Last year, production was halted after Shuri’s Letitia Wright, suffered injuries in a stunt rig accident whilst on set in Boston.

Following the death of T’Challa actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020, Marvel announced that they wouldn’t be recasting the role for the sequel. Aside from Bassett and Wright, returning stars include Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, and Winston Duke. At the minute, little else is known about the film, bar that it will be released on November 11th.

Marvel has confirmed that several films and Disney+ series will be part of the next two phases of the MCU, which will culminate with two Avengers films coming in 2025, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Other projects announced include The Thunderbolts, Daredevil: Born Again, and Captain America: New World Order.

Watch the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below.

