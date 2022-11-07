Watch Emma Corrin in the new trailer for 'Lady Chatterley’s Lover'









D.H. Lawrence’s final novel – Lady Chatterley’s Lover – is widely regarded as a canonical work by literature scholars and avid readers. Although there have been many adaptations over the years, fans are excited about the new Netflix version starring Emma Corrin.

The novel revolves around a young woman who indulges in an affair with a gamekeeper because her paralysed husband cannot satisfy her sexual desires. Due to the focus on women’s agency, the prioritisation of their needs, and the depiction of love across class divides, the novel was considered to be highly controversial, and it was heavily censored.

According to the schedule, this version of Lady Chatterley’s Lover is set for a theatrical release later this month. Following that, it will be available for streaming on Netflix in early December. Alongside Corrin, Jack O’Connell will play the role of the gamekeeper Oliver Mellors.

While talking about the project with Paris-LA, director Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre said: “When I read this adaptation, we were in full pandemic mode—April 2020, locked in, deprived of human connection—and I thought that it was such an important story to tell and to resurrect human connection.”

She added: “Sexuality, sensuality, touch—there was an urgency to remind us that we really need each other and need to be closely connected. The novel is about a woman who controls her own body, who takes control and ownership of her body, and that’s always timely, I would say, even more so today.”

Watch the trailer below.