Watch Emilia Clarke star in the trailer for ‘The Pod Generation’









The first trailer has arrived for sci-fi romantic comedy The Pod Generation, which stars Emilia Clarke opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The film, which arrives on August 11th, is directed by Sophie Barthes. The official synopsis for The Pod Generation reads: “Set in the very near future world where AI is all the rage and technology has trumped nature in nearly every aspect of life. The film follows Rachel (Clarke) and Alvy (Ejiofor), a New York couple who are ready to start a family.”

It continues: “As a rising tech company executive, Rachel lands a coveted spot at the Womb Center, which offers couples the opportunity to share pregnancy on a more equal footing by way of mobile, artificial wombs, or pods. Alvy, a botanist and devoted purist about the natural environment, has doubts, but his love for Rachel prompts him to take a leap of faith. And so, begins the wild ride on their tech-paved path to parenthood.”

As well as starring Clarke and Ejiofor, The Pod Generation also features Rosalie Craig, Vinette Robinson, Kathryn Hunter and Jean-Marc Barr.

Meanwhile, Clarke is also starring in Marvel’s new series Secret Invasion. The show features green-screen acting, which she recently defended. The actor remarked: “The stigma is that people don’t do any acting in these shows. [But] then you’re like, ‘Well, then why are they asking all these great actors to do it, and why are they saying yes?'”

The actor said that if using green screens wasn’t acting, then greats such as Samuel L. Jackson and Olivia Coleman, both of whom star alongside her in Secret Invasion, wouldn’t be in the production. Of the new show, she said” “The cast is ridiculous. I was like, ‘Where do I sign?’”

Watch the trailer for The Pod Generation below.