Watch Damon Albarn join Peter Hook to play Gorillaz’ song ‘Aries’









Last night (Saturday, October 15th), Damon Albarn joined Peter Hook & The Light on stage at London's Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith to play through a version of the Gorillaz track 'Aries'. Check out a video of the moment at the bottom of this page.

‘Aries’ was released on the seventh Gorillaz studio album in 2020 and features Hook on bass and Georgia on drums. When Hook visited London to play through tunes from his catalogue, Albarn came by to run through their collaboration.

The Blur man made his on-stage appearance after recently addressing the role that AI programmes might have on the future of music, noting, “We’re gonna need better drugs to get us through it”.

He added, telling The Sun, “It’s absurd. Anyone who has so much time to sing songs through a Michael Buble filter and put them on the internet is a fucking idiot. If the AIs are the future of music, we’re gonna need better drugs to get us through it.”

Meanwhile, Peter Hook continues to play his dual sets comprised of songs from both the New Order and Joy Division catalogues with his band The Light. The bass-playing icon has recently revealed that he found playing in New Order a “miserable” experience.

“I was miserable playing the music with New Order and didn’t get the chance with Joy Division. So it’s now about finally being able to enjoy myself and play it with the right amount of passion and integrity,” Hook told Bang Showbiz.

He added: “The weirdest thing was that when New Order split up, I DJ’d for about three years and went all over the world, and it was absolutely fantastic – being paid to play other people’s music is really fantastic.”

Check out Albarn playing Gorillaz’s ‘Aries’ with Peter Hook & The Light below.

See more Aries with @Damonalbarn as a special guest at @peterhook and The Light London gig last night

Full song: https://t.co/wJyPqsuq2H pic.twitter.com/WFuU641cDy — Damon Albarn Unofficial (@DamonUnofficial) October 15, 2023