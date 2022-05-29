Watch Crosby, Stills, and Nash play 'Suite: Judy Blue Eyes' at Woodstock









David Crosby, Stephen Stills, and Graham Nash arrived at Woodstock as three of the most famous musicians in the Laurel Canyon music scene. However, all three were without a band just a year before: Stills’ band Buffalo Springfield had disintegrated, Nash had left The Hollies late in 1968 and Crosby had been thrown out of The Byrds in 1967. When all three began writing together, an instant bond formed as they decided to form a new supergroup.

Without ever having played a live show together, the trio recorded Crosby, Stills, and Nash in early 1969 and released it in May of that year. Their first official show was at Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre with Joni Mitchell acting as the opener. While on stage, the group mentioned where their second-ever performance would be – at the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival the following day.

Stills made light of their nervousness, telling the crowd “This is the second time we’ve ever played in front of people, man. We’re scared shitless.” With a rain delay having reshuffled the lineup from the previous day, CSNY didn’t go on until around three in the morning, but when it was time to play, the group opened with the same song that kicked off their debut LP, ‘Suite: Judy Blue Eyes’.

When they arrived at Woodstock, CSN were actually already in their more famous extended lineup: Neil Young had joined the group shortly after the release of their debut LP three months before their appearance at Woodstock. Young even performed with the group at Woodstock, but he skipped out on most of their acoustic set and refused to sign off on including his likeness in the film, causing the group to be credited as a trio.

It didn’t take long for the band’s relationships to begin combusting. Although they made it through the tour and subsequent recording of the album Déjà Vu, the subsequent tour saw the band imploding. After their final scheduled performance in Bloomington, Minnesota, on July 9, 1970, CSNY officially broke up, less than a year after their second-ever live show at the Woodstock Festival.

Check out CSN’s performance of ‘Suite: Judy Blue Eyes’ at Woodstock down below.