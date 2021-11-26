Watch Courteeners full Heaton Park homecoming show from 2019









When the Courteeners made their triumphant return to Manchester in 2019 they put on a big old party in Heaton Park. The band have now made it available to stream for the first time on YouTube.

The performance saw 50,000 fans descend upon the famed Manchester outdoor gig spot which previously played host to The Stone Roses for their iconic comeback concerts.

Complete with a career-spanning that starts with ‘Are You In Love With a Notion?’ and moves on through ‘Bide Your Time’, ‘Smiths Disco’ and ‘Modern Love’ before finishing on an explosive celebration of ‘What Took You So Long’, it was certainly a gig that captured the homecoming feel.

The live video had been previously unavailable. However, the band did hint that it was soon to arrive by writing on their social media channels, “Little treat for tomorrow night… Live at Heaton Park 2019.”

With the band set to play Manchester once more this Saturday (November 27th), this time at the O2 Victoria Warehouse, with special guests Vistas and Booke Combe, a few extra tickets have been made available.

The band also have two festival appearances lined up in the spring as they feature on the bill for Neighbourhood Weekender that runs from May 28th to the 29th.

