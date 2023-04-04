Watch Chvrches play their new single ‘Over’ on Fallon









Scottish electro-pop outfit Chvrches are back with a new single ‘Over’ and they have shared a live performance of the single on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The single is the band’s first new release since Screen Violence in 2021 amid quarantine. Since then, the band have also signed to their new label Island Records.

The track currently isn’t linked to an album and has been released as a stand-alone single to mark their switch to a new label. However, it is believed that a full LP shouldn’t be too far away for fans.

According to the band, ‘Over’ is meant to make a clean break from the Screen Violence era. “’Over’ is a song that we wrote with Oscar Holter, a producer we really respect and admire,” the band wrote in a statement.

Adding: “Normally, we collect songs over the course of months (or years!) until we have an album’s worth of material, but this time we just wanted to release something we were excited about and give the fans something new to mark the end of the Screen Violence era, and the start of whatever the next CHVRCHES chapter might be.”