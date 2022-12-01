Watch footage from Christine McVie’s final Fleetwood Mac gig









In the wake of Christine McVie’s sad passing, tributes have poured in from everywhere for Fleetwood Mac’s beloved songbird. With ethereal grace and a sense of earthly wisdom, McVie wrote songs that appeal to our best nature and as a result, she soared to lofty heights.

This majesty was all the more apparent under the glare of the spotlight—some artists can be diminished under it, while others make it look like candlelight, McVie was certainly the latter. Even back in 2019, she soared with effortless elegance.

As the band’s tribute to her stated: “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

As a soul who loved the stage, often crafting some of her finest songs in quiet rehearsal moments, it seems fitting to reflect on her final performance with the band she gave so much to. Back on November 20th, 2019, at Dreamfest in San Francisco’s Oracle Park, she offered up some Fleetwood Mac transcendence to a live audience for the last time.

You can check out the setlist from the fateful show along with fan footage below.

Christine McVie’s last Fleetwood Mac show setlist:

‘The Chain’

‘Little Lies’

‘Dreams’

‘Second Hand News’

‘Say You Love Me’

‘Gypsy’

‘Everywhere’

‘Rhiannon’

‘World Turning’

‘Oh Well’

‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’ (Crowded House cover)

‘Landslide’

‘You Make Loving Fun’

‘Gold Dust Woman’

‘Go Your Own Way’

Encore:

‘Free Fallin” (Tom Petty cover)

‘Don’t Stop’