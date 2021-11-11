Watch Bruce Springsteen’s comical Stand Up for Heroes show









Bruce Springsteen brought the jokes to his Stand Up for Heroes benefit gig alongside four acoustic tracks for his performance at the event on November 8th.

‘The Boss’ took to the stage at New York’s Alice Tully Hall and rattled through some gags before embarking on rousing renditions of ‘Hungry Heart’, ‘Dancing in the Dark’, ‘I’ll Work for Your Love’ and the title track to his pandemic record Letter to You.

The annual event raising money for US veterans is the second charitable outing Springsteen has made in recent weeks.

Last month, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, The Jonas Brothers and other artists joined forces for a benefit concert that managed to raise a whopping $77.5 million for charity in one single evening.

On the evening Springsteen opened the show at the Javits Center with a solo acoustic rendition of ‘Working on the Highway’. He announced: “For over 30 years, Robin Hood has been finding, fueling, creating, impactful solutions to lift families out of poverty here in New York City.”

Going on to add: “The funds raised tonight translate into real results for New Yorkers living in poverty. We appreciate your support.”

You can check out his Stand Up for Heroes show in the tweet thread below.

Here's @springsteen's full set from Stand Up for Heroes tonight.



1) "I'll Work For Your Love" https://t.co/klhj2pFzTk — Ken Rosen (@Krosen) November 9, 2021