Watch Bruce Springsteen perform ‘The River’ on Colbert









Bruce Springsteen has appeared on the American talk show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote the forthcoming concert film based around the No Nukes shows from 1979. While he was there, he also performed his classic track ‘The River’.

Back in September 1979, the blue-collar rocker took to the stage with his E Street Band for a performance in conjunction with Musicians United for Safe Energy (MUSE).

MUSE was founded by the folk legends Jackson Browne, Graham Nash, Bonnie Raitt and John Hall as well as the activist Harvey Wasserman. The organisation was concerned with the use of nuclear energy owing to the potential the governments could use to mines uranium for weaponised purposes.

Thus, in order to raise awareness, MUSE set up five giant shows at Madison Square Garden, including an iconic ‘No Nukes’ show by Bruce ‘The Boss’ Springsteen. During the set, he rattled through early favourites like ‘Rosalita’ and ‘Thunder Road’.

Now, Springsteen and his E Street Bands performances will be released in a forthcoming concert film entitled The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts.

The film features freshly remixed and remastered audio imposed on the original 16mm footage recorded by Thom Zimmy. The film is due out on November 16th.

It goes without saying the rousing performances of tracks like ‘The River’, even at 72-years-old (although not looking a day of it in his stray-on tight trousers), will certainly help with promotion.

You can see from the clip below, that it is almost like nothing has changed. ‘The Boss’ even commented, “I’ve played this guitar for 50 years!”