Watch a bizarre interview with Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol









Andy Warhol was known for his collection of muses, known as ‘superstars’. These creatives surrounded the artist, collaborating with him on his experimental films, hanging out at his ‘Factory’ and attending parties. Warhol, who moved to New York in 1949, didn’t start working with his ‘superstars’ until the 1960s when he transitioned to filmmaking. Following his short tenure with the first recognised Warhol star, Baby Jane Holzer, he was looking for his next muse. And then he found Edie Sedgwick.

Much younger than Warhol, at just 21, the “poor little rich girl”, as she was known, moved to the bohemian neighbourhood of Greenwich Village following a stint in a psychiatric hospital. Sedgwick was very troubled, yet she had dreams of becoming a star, and her encounter with Warhol allowed her fantasy to become a reality, albeit for a short period of time.

After meeting in 1965, the pair’s intense partnership burnt out in a year, and Sedgwick would overdose just a few years later, aged 28. However, Sedgwick is remembered for her iconic look – a short blonde pixie cut just like Warhol’s and heavy eye makeup – and her enigmatic personality.

Discussing herself, Sedgwick once said, “I’m in love with everyone I’ve ever met in one way or another. I’m just a crazy, unhinged disaster of a human being.” Warhol was attracted to her simultaneous beauty and suffering, stating (via The Philosophy of Andy Warhol), “I could see that she had more problems than anybody I’d ever met. So beautiful but so sick. I was really intrigued.”

During their brief creative affair, Warhol featured Sedgwick in many of his films, including Beauty No.2, Space and Poor Little Rich Girl. She captivated audiences from her very first role – a non-speaking performance in the background of Vinyl, Warhol’s adaptation of A Clockwork Orange.

The pair appeared on The Merv Griffin Show in 1965 for a bizarre interview, with Warhol barely speaking a word. Walking onto the set clutching their bags and jackets, Sedgwick declares that appearing in front of an audience is “nervewracking” before casually talking about how her outfit makes it hard to breathe. Her effortless ability to captivate anyone is immediately apparent, yet Warhol only nods when he is spoken to. Sedgwick quickly states that “Andy won’t say a word. He’s not used to making really public appearances. He’ll whisper answers to me if you’re asking a question.”

When asked if he’ll say one word, Warhol mouths “No” before whispering to Sedgwick, “No,” which she subsequently whispers to Griffin. For the rest of the interview, Warhol awkwardly chews his gum, occasionally rolls his eyes and nods his head, much to the amusement and confusion of the audience. Eventually, he speaks a few quiet words, with Sedgwick stepping in to ask questions such as “What is art, anyway?”

Check out the full interview below, in which Sedgwick sheds greater insight into the meaning behind Warhol’s Campbell soup tin paintings.