Watch Angel Olsen perform ‘All the Good Times’ on Jimmy Fallon









Earlier in the year, Angel Olsen delivered one of the best records of 2022 so far with the sumptuous Big Time. Since then, the title track has been one that has been pop-riveted to the bonnet of my psyche as elemental to daily life as my morning coffee.

However, the song that kickstarts the album is also a belter and an essential flipside to the song that follows. Thus, it was the soft crooning ‘All the Good Times’ that Olsen opted to serenade us with when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Performing with her touring troupe, The Big Time Band, Olsen captured the classic timeless feel of the record perfectly live—a feat which bodes beautifully for the tour ahead of her and the stellar musicians in her arsenal.

With a country feel mingling with the balladeer stylings of modern indie songwriting and the swells for which Olsen has become known, the record proves even more original when all of this comes together seamlessly live.

Olsen also braces the emotional side of the record with grace. Focusing on her coming out experience and the loss of her parents, there is a weight that Olsen wrestles with and submits with a light touch.

You can check out her performance below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.