Watch an exclusive clip from new José Gonzalez documentary ‘A Tiger In Paradise’









Global streaming service MUBI has acquired the rights to Mikel Cee Karlsson’s new documentary about singer-songwriter José Gonzalez, A Tiger In Paradise. Watch a clip exclusively on Far Out below.

The movie premiered earlier this year at CPH:DOX in Copenhagen and received a standing ovation from the audience. Gonzalez is currently touring the production across the world as part of his series of ‘An Exclusive Evening with José Gonzalez’ events, which includes a screening at Earth in London on January 25th, 2024.

A Tiger In Paradise delves into the psyche of the Swedish musician during a time of intense creativity following the release of his most recent album Local Valley, and as he began to look back on his debut record Veneer, which turns 20 later this month.

The synopsis for the film reads: “The acclaimed artist and trained biochemist, José González, experienced several psychotic episodes in his life—a state in which he couldn’t separate fantasy from reality. As he recently became a father, he is determined to never go there again. He lives by strict routines and tries to use science and reason in an attempt to live better and think more clearly.”

“While struggling with the lyrics for his new album, he keeps coming back to one central theme: what is actually real, and what is created in our minds? Tiger in Paradise is a surreal journey into musician José González’s inner world of thoughts and shadows. Staged with dark humor in the picturesque Swedish countryside,” it adds.

A Tiger in Paradise is produced by the Academy Award-nominated and Palme d’Or-winning company Plattform Produktion. Karlsson, who directed the documentary, is a long-time collaborator and previously helmed the 2010 film The Extraordinary Ordinary Life of José González.

In a review of González’s most recent album Local Valley, Far Out wrote: “A tranquil LP that never lets calmness and vulnerability become boring or amorphous. Whether it’s for his child or just for himself, González has refined his music to become the best version of his own personal identity, and it can easily be heard throughout the thirteen tracks that make up Local Valley.“

Watch an exclusive clip from A Tiger in Paradise below.