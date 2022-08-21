Watch Alan Partridge join Coldplay on stage in London









In a recent performance, Coldplay were joined on stage in London at Wembley Stadium by Alan Partridge, Jacob Collier and Nicole Lawrence.

The show was the penultimate night of their six-date residency at the 90,000-capacity stadium. Their performance was split into seven segments, with Coldplay performing across three different stages inside the stadium, and they brought out a few unexpected special guests for the sixth segment of the night.

Together, they performed two songs with the assistance of Partridge, Collier and Lawrence which began with a fitting cover of ABBA’s 1976 hit ‘Knowing Me, Knowing You’ before taking on Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’.

Partridge wore a red Snow Patrol baseball jacket and took over from Chris Martin on lead vocals, who played the acoustic guitar and helped the East Anglian broadcaster with backing vocals. Meanwhile, Lawrence played the pedal steel guitar, and Collier performed on the piano.

Elsewhere in the set, Coldplay also welcomed Simon Pegg out to join them in performing ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’, who was introduced by Martin as “the world’s number one tambourine player”.

Throughout their tour, Coldplay welcomed guests, and they were joined by Bruce Springsteen in New Jersey. Meanwhile, earlier on their London run, the best-selling British band of this century welcomed Craig David and Natalie Imbruglia.