Watch Adam Driver star in the new trailer for Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’









The first official trailer has been released for Ferrari, the upcoming car biopic from legendary director Michael Mann, which gives us a deeper look into Adam Driver’s performance as the titular car manufacturer and an insight into how high the stakes are.

“It is true that I have never met any man whom I thought altogether resembled me,” Ferrari once said, “but only because my faults are so enormous.” This seems abundantly clear in the new proper look at Mann’s movie, which seems to paint a picture of a deeply talented by supremely flawed man. Earlier, Mann previously explained his reasons for casting Driver as the Italian icon.

The film follows Enzo as he confronts both professional and personal challenges during the pivotal summer of 1957. Drawing from real-life events, the story unfolds around Ferrari’s factory, co-established with his wife Laura (played by Penélope Cruz), teetering on the edge of financial collapse.

Moreover, the duo faces the profound emotional aftermath of the tragic loss of their son Dino just a year prior. However, a potential respite for Enzo appears in the form of the high-stakes, 1,000-mile Mille Miglia race.

Complementing the main cast, Shailene Woodley portrays Lina Lardi, Sarah Gadon plays Linda Christian, Patrick Dempsey takes on the role of Piero Taruffi, and Gabriel Leone and Jack O’Connell also join the ensemble as Alfonso de Portago and Peter Collins, respectively.

Ferrari represents Mann’s comeback to the big screen since the 2015 techno-thriller Blackhat, which didn’t garner as much praise as his earlier works. Not long ago, the director joined forces with renowned thriller novelist Meg Gardiner for the New York Times bestseller Heat 2, which continues the narrative from his iconic 1995 movie, Heat.

The director once shared with Variety that his fascination for Ferrari’s tale was sparked three decades ago after an unexpected encounter with one of the brand’s iconic vehicles left him spellbound. This experience led him to immerse himself for years in “the enchanting story of Ferrari.”

Ferrari is scheduled to hit UK cinemas on December 26th.