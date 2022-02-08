How to watch the 2022 Oscar nominations live stream









The Awards season has commenced for this cycle and we all know which accolades matter the most on a global scale: the Oscars. Throughout its existence, the Academy Awards have held the coveted position of being the most prestigious of its kind as well as the most recognisable brand of cinematic excellence all over the world.

As a result, many had come to respect the conclusions of the Academy’s jury and often felt that the Oscar winners for Best Picture were undoubtedly among the greatest films ever made. With time, that delusion has gone away from the minds of most as the history of the Academy’s prejudices and inadequacies have been made more transparent.

While most film fans claim that the Oscars are not at all relevant to film culture, they do serve another purpose and that has more to do with the cultural domain as a whole. The Academy’s amplification of certain films, especially Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, has resulted in various transcultural introductions of Western audiences to global cinema.

It is evident that the Academy Awards need to do a lot more to actually be important for film culture specifically but they are slowly adapting to modern methods by staying at the forefront of the cultural landscape. This year’s iteration of the Oscars are just around the corner and the nominations for the various categories will soon be announced.

Watch the 2022 Oscar nominations live stream:

These nominations will be broadcast live today (February 8th, 2022), starting from 8:18am EST / 5:18am PT / 14:18pm BST.

If you’re worried about not being able to catch up on the nominations due to any restrictions, don’t worry. We have made a guide with the relevant links which are required to access the live stream of the Oscar nominations below.

Twitter

YouTube

Facebook

Oscars Website

ABC

