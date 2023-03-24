Watch 100 drummers play Foo Fighters’ ‘My Hero’ in tribute to Taylor Hawkins









A collection of 100 drummers have performed Foo Fighter’s single ‘My Hero’ in tribute to Taylor Hawkins, the band’s later drummer, as part of the one year anniversary of his death.

Hawkins passed away on March 25th, 2022, in Bogota Colombia at the age of 50. The music world mourned his death, and several benefits and commemorative concerts were arranged in the aftermath.

Last month, the musician would have been 51. In memory, the band stated: “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

To honour the drummer, Belgian band Black Box Revelation recruited 100 drummers to play along to the band’s 1998 single. In a statement, they said: “Taylor Hawkins was the best drummer of our times. Honouring him with this tribute was an experience we will never forget.”

Adding: “It’s the first time I played together with 100 other drummers. It sounded great, I even got goosebumps all over my body! Wonderful to honour our hero this way.”