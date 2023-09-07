Was Bob Dylan’s protest song ‘A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall’ about nuclear destruction?









The harsh realities of warfare have been a wellspring of inspiration for some of the most magnificent music in history. As the pioneer of anti-war protest songs, Bob Dylan, in particular, possesses numerous compositions that directly address the theme itself. From his album The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, both ‘Masters of War’ and ‘Talkin’ World War III Blues’ showcase Dylan at his most impassioned. However, another track from the same album conveys these messages with a more complicated lyrical and poetic approach.

Standing as one of Dylan’s most famous protest songs, ‘A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall’ broadly conveys a brutalist view of conflict and those who don’t do enough to protect its victims. In true fashion, Dylan wasn’t ever overly inclined to offer hand-holding explanations, but many have speculated over time that the song was specifically written as a response to the devastation caused by nuclear destruction. The discourse usually links Dylan’s lyricism to that of the morality associated with nuclear war, particularly the type derived by such weapons of mass destruction used ‘for the greater good’.

However, Dylan’s intention seems to be an amalgamation of numerous things. For instance, the ‘rain’ in question was not chosen to represent literal rain – or even an interpretation of radioactivity – rather, as Dylan put it, it means “some sort of end that’s just gotta happen”.

That sentiment rings true in the context of war in the sense that it often feels inevitable and unavoidable. However, although novelist Nat Hentoff once quoted Dylan as stating the song was a response to the Cuban Missile Crisis, in his memoir, Chronicles: Volume One, Dylan attributed his inspiration to the feeling he got when reading microfiche newspapers in the New York Public Library: “After a while you become aware of nothing but a culture of feeling, of black days, of schism, evil for evil, the common destiny of the human being getting thrown off course. It’s all one long funeral song.”

Equally, at the time of the song’s inception, Dylan himself was highly immersed in the study of American folk music. Though it’s difficult to draw any distinctive similarities, the song is said to be based on an old folk ballad which goes by various titles, including ‘Lord Randall’ or ‘Lord Ronald’.

The ballad tells the story of a mother who grills her son with various questions, like “where have you been?” before he reveals he’s been poisoned and falls dead at the end of the song. ‘A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall’ does not directly reference this story, but it does seem likely that he might have encountered an American variation of the song that he used for the basis of the song.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the song’s writing process is that it wasn’t born out of a singular concept. As Dylan put it in the liner notes to The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, each line is “actually the start of a whole song”.

He said: “When I wrote it, I thought I wouldn’t have enough time alive to write all those songs so I put all I could into this one.”

Ultimately, therefore, rather than focussing on one specific source, ‘A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall’ succeeds in representing an inescapable dystopia, one that draws from various forms of evil and suffering. As Dylan said, perhaps ‘A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall’ really is just one long funeral song about the fall of humanity.