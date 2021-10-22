Warpaint's Jennylee shares new solo music with 'Newtopia'









Jennylee - 'Newtopia' 7.4

Warpaint bassist Jenny Lee Lindberg, who performs minus the surname in her solo career, has just released a brand new track, ‘Newtopia’.

It’s the first new solo music from Jennylee in nearly six years, with the last music from Lindberg being her 2015 debut LP Right On!. Warpaint fired back up not long after to release their third studio album, 2016’s Heads Up.

Warpaint haven’t been up to much since touring as Harry Styles’ supporting act in 2018, but Lindberg has kept herself busy, most notably contributing bass to three tracks off of Phoebe Bridgers’ Punisher, including on the songs ‘Kyoto’ and ‘I Know the End’. She also released the stand-alone single covers of Fugazi’s ‘I’m So Tired’ and Daniel Johnston’s ‘Some Things Last A Long Time’ back in 2020.

“‘Newtopia’ is about coming to terms with how hard I can be on myself,” Lindberg explains in a press release. “It’s about finding the multiple sides of yourself, the lighter and darker sides, that push us forward. It’s about me being my own best friend.”

I can’t tell if the “I’m still trucking’ baby look at me” line is a reference to the Grateful Dead or if I’m just a dirty hippie Deadhead who sees those connections in anything, but the song itself a light and breezy acoustic indie rocker. Lindberg’s voice sounds detached and spacey, perfectly matching the lines of discontent, and when she lyrically asserts herself, her voice rises to the occasion as well.

Continuing from those 2020 covers, Lindberg has also announced a new ‘Singles Club’ series where the artist will be releasing a string of limited edition singles on seven-inch vinyl that will be exclusively restricted to 1000 copies each. ‘Newtopia’ will be the inaugural release to kick off the new series, with a series of subsequent new recordings to follow.

Check out the audio for ‘Newtopia’ down below.