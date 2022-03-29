Warp Records artist Mira Calix has died aged 52









Mira Calix, the electronic producer pioneer and all-around creative force, has sadly passed away at the age of 52.

Throughout her life, her creative output remained so profuse and diverse that she remains difficult to define. As a composer and pioneering producer of electronic music with Warp Records, she was a trailblazing female force amid the male-dominated industry.

Aside from her musical output, she also embarked on experimental installations, sculptures and even produced scores for Shakespeare plays making her one of the most prolific multi-disciplinary artists of her generation.

As the statement on social media announcing her passing read: “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her.”

It later added: “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”

She was originally born in South Africa but later moved to London in 1991 where she was quickly snapped up as a publicist for Warp Records before venturing behind the mixing desk and creating her own music for the legendary club label.

Recently, she appeared alongside BBC 6 Music DJ Mary Anne Hobbs discussing her works which included unique sound sculptures and abstract works for the London 2012 Olympics as well as her music. Hobbs said in tribute: “She was such an ingenious, pioneering artist … always questioning, always pushing.”

As of yet, no cause of death has been announced.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.