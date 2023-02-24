Warner Bros set to make more ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies









The Warner Bros Pictures company are putting several new Lord of the Rings movies in the works. CEO David Zaslav recently announced that the new leaders of the studio, Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, have made a deal to bring more of J.R.R. Tolkien’s books to life in development with Warner Bros’ new partner New Line Cinema.

De Luca and Abdy departed MGM last year in order to take the reigns at Warner Bros, just after MGM had been acquired by Amazon; hence Amazon owning the TV rights to Lord of the Rings and making the divisive and wildly expensive The Rings of Power. They both claimed (via Variety) that New Line had taken “an unprecedented leap of faith to realize the incredible stories, characters and world of Lord of the Rings on the big screen.”

As of yet, no filmmakers are officially attached to the project, but Peter Jackson (who, of course, made the first trilogy and also the three The Hobbit) and his two main collaborators, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, have said that Warner Bros have kept them “in the loop every step of the way”. Detailign further, they added: “We look forward to speaking with them further to hear their vision for the franchise moving forward.”

The company Freemode made the deal for the adaptive rights to Tolkien’s books. Lee Guinchard, the CEO of the Freemode, recently discussed the new agreement, which has been named Middle-earth Enterprises. He said: “Following our recent acquisition of Middle-earth Enterprises, we’re thrilled to embark on this new collaborative journey with New Line Cinema and Warner Bros Pictures, bringing the incomparable world of J.R.R. Tolkien back to the big screen in new and exciting ways.”

“We understand how cherished these works are, and working together with our partners at New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, we plan to honour the past, look to the future, and adhere to the strongest level of quality and production values,” Guinchard added.