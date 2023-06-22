TCM job losses: David Zaslav meets with Paul Thomas Anderson, Martin Scorsese, and Steven Spielberg









Following the news of Warner Bros Discovery announcing the layoffs at Turner Classic Movies (TCM) earlier this week, boss David Zaslav met with directors Paul Thomas Anderson, Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

Zaslav had contacted the high-profile filmmakers to ask for their advice following the sacking of a number of TCM executives, as well as general manager Pola Changnon, who’d worked at the company for over 25 years.

In a joint statement, the three directors wrote: “Turner Classic Movies has always been more than just a channel. It is truly a precious resource of cinema, open 24 hours a day seven days a week. And while it has never been a financial juggernaut, it has always been a profitable endeavor since its inception.”

The statement continued: “Earlier this week, David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, got in touch to talk about the restructuring of TCM. We understand the pressures and realities of a corporation as large as WBD, of which TCM is one moving part”.

The talks look to have gone well, as the directors also noted: “We have each spent time talking to David, separately and together, and it’s clear that TCM and classic cinema are very important to him. Our primary aim is to ensure that TCM’s programming is untouched and protected.”

The filmmakers concluded, “We are heartened and encouraged by the conversations we’ve had thus far, and we are committed to working together to ensure the continuation of this cultural touchstone that we all treasure.”

Actor Ryan Reynolds also offered his two cents on TCM on Twitter, writing: “Turner Classic Movies has been a fixture in my life for as long as I can remember. It’s a holy corner of film history – and a living, breathing library for an entire art form. Please don’t fuck with TCM.”

See more Turner Classic Movies has been a fixture in my life for as long as I can remember. It’s a holy corner of film history — and a living, breathing library for an entire art form. Please don’t fuck with ⁦@tcm⁩. https://t.co/k37stLFOTN — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 21, 2023