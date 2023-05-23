David Zaslav, Warner Bros Discovery CEO, booed during Boston University graduation speech









David Zaslav, the president and CEO of Warner Bros Discovery, was greeted with boos and jeers when he gave the commencement speech for a graduation ceremony at Boston University on Sunday as the Hollywood writers’ strike rages on. Several students in Boston turned their backs on the studio head and shouted that he should “pay his writers” better.

Several other students and members of the public stood outside the Nickerson Field school stadium to protest on a picket line, helped by the visual aid of a giant inflatable rat. Many were calling for proper contract law in Hollywood.

In a statement after the event, Zaslav said: “I am grateful to my alma mater, Boston University, for inviting me to be part of today’s commencement and for giving me an honorary degree, and, as I have often said, I am immensely supportive of writers and hope the strike is resolved soon and in a way that they feel recognizes their value”.

The Writers Guild of America, East took to social media to thank the protesters at Boston University. They wrote, “The WGA is thankful to all the B.U. graduates for chanting ‘Pay your writers’ at Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav”.

The WGA is thankful to all the B.U. graduates for chanting "Pay your writers" at Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav while he delivered the #BU2023 commencement address. #WGAStrike — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) May 21, 2023