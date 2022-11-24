Men of a wealth of taste: Follow our Warmduscher recommends playlist









The world is in the gutter right now, and Warmduscher invite you to thrash around in that cesspit and gaze up at the stars. Things aren’t all that bad with these guys and their slick and sleazy disco punk illuminating the truth that some of the best parties come from the fractured demimonde.

Fresh from putting on one of the finest greasy get-togethers at the fanfare of Electric Brixton, these Hot Spot honing homies know a thing or two about kicking back and having a good time with the gang. In Clam Baker Jr’s view, the musical boon to the bad times is as buoyant as ever, with a string of bands bubbling up from the underground with new and original sounds.

So, when we caught up with the freewheeling frontman. He told us about a few of his favourite new bands at the moment and we wrapped them up in a playlist for all you sinners taking ‘er easy at home. Warmduscher are a world unto themselves, and the eclectic mix of this upbeat selection proves that even Baker alone has a pretty versatile palette.

“There are tonnes of them,” he excitedly proclaims as his mind peruses the names he is going to offer—as ever in that very moment you forget every single band you’ve ever heard of and are stuck with Snow Patrol on an internal loop. However, Baker sorts his feet out in time and strikes with, “I always say it, but I really, really like Black Midi.”

The South London jazz fusion band have been touted as favourites by many fellow artists in the past, including the wonderful Katy J Pearson. As Baker explains: “They’re probably my current favourite band right now. I really like their aesthetic and what they’re doing. They’re obviously uber talented but they don’t give a fuck either. They do what they want to do and how they want to do it. I always love that.”

The frontman then rattles off a few other bands cooking up new sounds. “Pregoblin are another band I really like right now,” he says. “Meatraffle are another one. Petbrick are a personal favourite of mine, and they totally don’t come anywhere near what you’d imagine. They’re basically noise and heavy drums, but it’s really awesome experimentation. There are so many of them; Nuha Ruby Ra sometimes plays with us, Pozi, Working Men’s Club. You could just go on and on and on.”

So, why is it the case that there seems to be a solid coalition of original bands looking out for each other in these trying times? Well, as Baker explains, music thrives like weeds amid rubble: “There’s a great scene right now, because I think when things are shit you find people making music with nothing else to do. When there is no reason to make music, and everything is shit, that is when you’re going to find the best music. It’s people doing it because they love it and that creates scenes.”

With fantastic, curated gigs like the celebration of Electric Brixton, Warmduscher are also doing their best to vivify that same scene they’re part of. With collectivism at the core of their giving output, they’re helping to hone a scene that proves to be a Hot Spot for all of us. And you get a taste of it with the playlist we’ve knocked up below.

