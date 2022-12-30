Warmduscher’s perfect party playlist for New Year’s Eve









New Year’s Eve holds a special place in the collective heart of Warmduscher, not just because they are the premiere hot spot assemblers on the scene today, but because the annual big knees up is central to their very constitution. In a way, like the patron saints of fireworks, these sleazy geezers owe their very existence to the final countdown.

“What happened was, years ago, I was in a different band. And Saul [Adamczewski] was in a band called The Saudis. Then The Fat White Family wanted my first band, The Black Daniel, to play this New Year’s Eve party,” Clams Baker Jr tells me. “That’s the very first way it started. Saul wanted The Black Daniel to play but we had kind of broken up unofficially. So, instead, I was like, ‘Well, why don’t we just have a mash-up and play at this party’. So, we started Warmduscher because people used to call me that. It’s like a funny insult among German people—it means you’re like a wimp, but it sounds really macho, so I was like, ‘Whatever, I’ll roll with that’.”

Clams continues: “Then we did that gig, and it was so much fun that we kept going, but that was just the original conception of it. The actual band came together when Ben [Mr Salt Fingers Lovecraft] joined. I met him at a gym at Dan Carey’s Christmas party. And then hanging around at The Windmill, we all just sort of formed together.” Thus, Warmduscher might not have truly begun on New Year’s Eve, but the concept of a travelling party outfit was, indeed, borne from this fateful night—it makes a lot of sense.

However, as an entity, there is a lot more to them. And Clams is quick to clarify the context of the origin story. “I don’t even like to talk about it too much now because it always gets mashed up into, ‘Oh, you’re from these other groups’ and everything else and I just want Warmduscher just to be itself.” And in that capacity, they have excelled themselves. They stand alone as an edifice of weird originality—a band of brothers in it to share kicks with others.

And that is exactly what they have done with their New Year’s Eve playlist. We asked the legends what they’ll be listening to when the calendar comes to a close, and they graced us with a unique list of tunes. You can find their eclectic collection below and blast it out for your party guests via our playlist (NB not all tracks on Spotify).

Warmduscher’s New Year’s Eve playlist:

John Carpenter – ‘Escape From New York Theme’

Stupid Human – ‘Together’

Nese Karabocek – ‘YALI YALI (Todd Terje Edit)’

Aleem – ‘Release Yourself’

Harry Thumann – ‘Sphinx’

Magic Disco Machine – ‘Scratchin’’

Westbam – ‘Alarm Clock’

Company B – ‘Fascinated’

Latyrx – ‘Lady Don’t Tek No’

Alan Vega – ‘Wipeout Beat’

Animotion – ‘Obsession’

Bad Brains – ‘Pay To Cum’

Angry Samoans – ‘Steak Knife’

Big Black – ‘Big Payback’

KID CREOLE AND THE COCONUTS – ‘My Male Curiosity’

Death Grips – ‘Poser Killer’

Spank Rock – ‘Backyard Betty’

TONETTA – ‘Pressure Zone’

Black Sherif – ‘Second Sermon (Remix) (feat. Burna Boy)’

Hasil Adkins – ‘She Said’

James Chance & The Contortions – ‘Dish It Out’

The B-52’s – ‘Dance This Mess Around’

Tav Falco & The Panther Burns – ‘Streamline Train’

The Fall – ‘Blindness’

Prince – ‘Tambourine’

SCHOOLLY D – ‘Saturday Night’

Frank Ski – ‘Tony’s Bitch Track (Original Dirty Version)’

Kevin Aviance – ‘Cunty’

House of Gypsies – ‘Samba’

Cajmere – ‘Percolator’

Half Pint – ‘Red Light Green Light’

Aly-us – ‘Follow Me’

