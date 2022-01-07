Warmduscher announce new album with latest single ‘Fatso’









'Fatso' - Warmduscher 0 7.9

Over the Halloween period, Warmduscher released ‘Wild Flowers’ and it quickly became my winter anthem. It’s the sort of song that makes you pine for hardwood flooring to slide across in socks ala the dancing ways of Tom Cruise. Slapping about on a bass that proves heavily reminiscent of Alan Partridge’s caravan air slapping (whether it is inspired by that or not is unclear), the song picked up where previous Warmduscher releases had left off and wandered into a carefree disco.

Their latest track, ‘Fatso’, rides the same bar hopping wave of untroubled fun— almost too untroubled for that matter, to the extent that at some point you wonder whether the band have some problems that they really should address. However, for now, their unfettered urban ways prove the perfect boon to break up the malaise and impart The Dude’s central tenet to life: “I can’t be worried about that shit, man.”

The band have never sounded tighter to boot. For their forthcoming record, they teamed up with Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard and Al Doyle. The collaboration has brought a bit more of an 80s funk frisson to their oeuvre, but the fine-tuning has more so been in the tech-specs than the ferocious originality of the band’s bumbling braggadocious style.

This polished new record will be titled At The Hot Spot, and just as Clams Baker Jr. proclaims in ‘Wild Flowers’, we’ll be heading straight there with tousled hair and a beverage in hand. It will be released on April 1st via Bella Union records.

While the record promises to be a brooding spring treat, their live shows are also likely to soar. As the press release reveals: “We’re just really psyched to play this whole thing live now. And it’s a whole revamp—new label, new producers, new logo—new everything.” But same old fun-filled bravado. You can find out more about their forthcoming tour dates by clicking here.

In short, ‘Fatso’ is the sort of track that opens your beer for you and has already replied affirmatively to texts saying, ‘up to much this weekend?’ before you’ve even checked your phone. Thus, it is with no hint of irony that I urge you to enjoy it responsibly below.