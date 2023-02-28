Warmduscher share new single ‘Love Strong’









Warmduscher - 'Love Strong' 3.5

British dance-punks Warmduscher have returned with their first new music of 2023. The wild indie rockers hit their stride on last year’s At the Hotspot, and they’re looking to carry that momentum into the new year with a trippy new single, ‘Love Strong’.

Loopy and goofy as hell, ‘Love Strong’ perfectly toes the line between angular post-punk guitar lines and lighter dancefloor-ready drive. Just don’t try and dance to the track: it’s one of those songs that has strange timing and rhythms that make you swear it’s not in a traditional four-four time. It is, but every time the drums group the beats into threes, it’s enough to through your mind into limbo.

“Back in the lab for 2023 in celebration of our first tour of many in North America,” singer Clams Baker Jr says in a statement. “Recorded and produced by Dan Carey, producer of Whale City and Tainted Lunch. ‘Love Strong’ is the late-night adventure bridging the gap between At The Hotspot and our next album due to hit the streets late 2023 on BELLA UNION. A love story of keeping it up in a world that wants to bring you down. Alive in the adventure, alone in the dream. Love Strong and you’ll do just fine.”

Baker Jr keeps the action on the dancefloor, insisting that “even when the earth shakes / you gotta lose your mind.” That kind of care-free hang-loose lyrical bent is in direct contrast with the tightly wound backing track, but the two different styles work in perfect harmony. ‘Love Strong’ certainly isn’t the crowning achievement of Warmduscher’s varied discography, but it’s an exciting look at things to come.

To go along with the new track, the band have shared a wonky, lo-fi music video. “I’m always trying to blur boundaries in an attempt to create new spaces, so pairing classical trained dancers with a group of reprobate musicians is exciting to me,” director Jeanie Crystal says about the song’s accompanying video. “Allowing each individual artist to do what they want side by side in the same space regardless of medium is what I’m into. I’m just trying to seduce people into my doctrine.”

Along with the release of ‘Love Strong’, Warmduscher have shared a whole host of new tour dates across the US and UK for the spring of 2023. They’re coming to one of my favourite venues, DC9 in Washington, D.C., and it’s the perfect small club atmosphere to catch a band as chaotic and entertaining as Warmduscher.

Check out the video for ‘Love Strong’, plus the band’s new set of tour dates, down below.

Warmduscher 2023 tour dates:

1st UK Leg

1st March – The Windmill, London, UK *SOLD OUT**

3rd March – The Windmill, London, UK SOLD OUT

6th March – The Windmill, London, UK

USA Leg

10th March – British Music Embassy stage @ SXSW, Austin, TX

14th March – Speedy Wunderground @ Sellers Underground, SXSW, Austin, TX

15th March – Good Karma Club @ Seven Grand or 13th Floor, Austin, TX

18th March – Now Wave Stage @ SXSW, Austin , TX

20th March – Lodge Room, Los Angeles, CA

24th March – Sleeping Village, Chicago, IL

25th March Cactus Club, Milwaukee, MI

28th March The Garrison, Toronto, Canada

29th March Bar Le Ritz, Montreal, Canada

30th March Baby’s, New York, NY

31st March – DC9, Washington, DC

UK Leg

27th May – Wide Awake, London

28th May – Bearded Theory, Derbyshire

7th July – TRNSMT, Glasgow

8th July – Sea View Festival, Bexhill on Sea

14th July – Rock Herk, Belgium

21st July – Secret Garden Party, Cambridgeshire

22nd July – Latitude Festival, Suffolk

11th August – Boardmasters, Cornwall

18th August – Green Man Festival, Wales