Vivian Trimble of Luscious Jackson dead at 59









Vivian Trimble, the keyboardist of the alternative rock group Luscious Jackson, passed away on Tuesday, April 4th, at the age of 59.

Throughout the 1990s, Trimble performed alongside Jill Cunniff, Gabby Glaser and Kate Schellenbach as Luscious Jackson became a prominent voice within the contemporary landscape of alternative rock. While most of their work appealed to their core fanbase, Luscious Jackson achieved more mainstream commercial success with ‘Naked Eye’, which became their first Billboard top 40 hit.

According to the latest statement prepared by the band members, Trimble had been battling cancer for a long time and had received treatment for multiple years. However, her illness caused a serious issue on Monday, April 3rd, which left her in critical condition. On the following day, the keyboardist finally succumbed to the sudden complication.

The band wrote: “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved friend and band member Viv on Tuesday. She had been in treatment for cancer for several years and developed a complication on Monday. We were not expecting this. She was a great friend and a gifted musician and choreographer, but it was being a partner to David and a mother to Nate and Rebecca that gave her the greatest joy. We are devastated beyond words to lose our graceful sister.”

Check out the tribute below.