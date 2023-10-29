Viv Albertine’s favourite books:









When Viv Albertine was young, she was utterly enamoured by music. Yet, she struggled to find female guitar heroes – the idea of becoming a musician didn’t seem possible. However, as the late 1970s punk scene blossomed, and she saw working-class musicians such as the Sex Pistols perform, Albertine realised that maybe there was a place for her after all.

Soon enough, Albertine, future Sex Pistol Sid Vicious, and a few other musicians formed The Flowers of Romance. However, Albertine was kicked out of the band due to her lack of skill, but that only made her more passionate, and before she knew it, she was a member of the first all-girl punk band: The Slits. While Ari Up provided the vocals, who was just 14 when she joined the band, Albertine became the glue of the Slits, with her unique guitar-playing defining their sound.

The band released their debut album, Cut, in 1979, scoring a minor hit with their cover of ‘I Heard It Through the Grapevine’. By 1982, The Slits had disbanded, leaving behind a powerful legacy as an experimental and influential feminist outfit that helped pave the way for movements such as riot grrrl.

Like most good songwriters, Albertine’s ideas were influenced by a love of literature, and in 2014, she named her favourite books in an interview with Idler. One of the most influential works of literature Albertine has ever read is the diaries of Anais Nin, the erotic writer who documented her tumultuous affairs and sexual experiences throughout her life. The guitarist explained, “Very sexually frank and personally revealing. A huge inspiration for me.”

She also declared her love for Marcel Proust, citing How Proust Can Change Your Life by Alain De Botton as a favourite of hers. “I love Proust, and this is a beautifully written and sensitive self-help book using Proust’s writings as life guides. What could be better? Proust really knew about people.”

Albertine recalled a childhood memory of passing Le Grand Meaulnes by Alain Fournier “around at school like we were handing round a little wrap of heroin.” Written in 1913, the book is a coming-of-age romantic classic that Albertine calls “the ultimate teenage angst book.”

Finally, Albertine picked two books adapted into popular movies, beginning with James M. Cain’s Mildred Pierce. The movie came to life with the help of director Michael Curtiz, with Joan Crawford in the titular role. Describing her love of the book, the musician said, “Such a drab yet perfect title. Street poetry and an archetypical portrait of the mother-daughter relationship… if you’re not careful.”

She also selected The Outsiders by S. E. Hinton. “Written in 1967 when Susan Hinton was 15 years old. I love this book, very inventive and edgy. I especially love the names of the characters, e.g. Ponyboy Curtis, Sodapop Curtis, Dallas Winston, Two Bit Matthews. Later made into great little gang movie by Francis Ford Coppola in 1983.”

