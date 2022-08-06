Visit Henrhyd Falls, the secretive Batman cave filming location









Sometimes, visiting famous filming locations can be a bit of a letdown. You excitedly trek across the countryside or fly across the continent to some desolate location that sadly bears little resemblance to the scene shot in the film. Either the CGI nerds have tampered with the scene, or the lighting is a little off. Other filming sites may just be plain boring without Hollywood A-listers prancing around in the foreground. But this, I’m pleased to announce, doesn’t apply to Henrhyd Falls, the bat cave from Christopher Nolan’s 2012 Batman blockbuster, The Dark Knight Rises.

Today, I draw your attention to this beautiful gem hidden in the scenic folds of the Brecon Beacons in Wales. Henrhyd Falls features as the secretive entrance to Bruce Wayne’s swanky bat cave and while you’d be lucky to bump into Christian Bale or Michael Caine behind the 27-metre falls, it’s a truly unmissable natural feature. Had Nolan not come across it when planning his Batman bow-out, I would still be here urging you to behold this striking water feature. That said, the Batman angle could be the deal-breaking perk that tips the scales for any would-be obstinate teenagers present on your family holiday.

Henrhyd Falls is the tallest waterfall in South Wales and has been recognised as a Site of Special Scientific Interest. The site has become an increasingly popular tourist hotspot, and in 2015, the site was made more accessible with the installation of a 40-metre boardwalk offering a favourable viewpoint.

Judith Harvey, wardens manager for the Brecon Beacons national park authority, told The Guardian in 2015: “There has been a steady increase in visitors to the Nant Llech Trail and Henrhyd waterfall, making it a popular walking destination in the Brecon Beacons.

“With work now complete, it means that people for many generations to come can really enjoy what Abercraf and the surrounding area has to offer, safe in the knowledge that they are not causing any damage.”

A description for Henrhyd Falls on ‘Explore South Wales’ reads: “Henrhyd Waterfall, also known locally as the Batcave after a cameo appearance in the Batman movie The Dark Knight Rises. In the movie, after receiving a package from Bruce, Blake locates the hidden waterfall entrance to the Batcave.”

It also notes: “The ‘Batman’ Waterfall is the highest single drop fall in South Wales, tucked away on the western edge of the Brecon Beacons, near the upper Swansea valley. Henrhyd Falls is a spectacular and beautiful waterfall with an unbroken drop of 90ft (27m), making it the highest waterfall in the Brecon Beacons National Park.”

Henrhyd Waterfall is located in a deep wooded gorge which is accessible only by walking down a steep but well-maintained footpath. Visitors are advised to take the walk at a safe pace allowing 20-30 minutes each way. Visitors should also arrive as early as possible; the site also notes that the car park is often full by 11am.

The bat cave filming site is one of the most impressive stops on the wider tour of Wales’ celebrated “Waterfall Country”, and so, depending on your time provisions this summer, I strongly advise a long weekend in the Brecon Beacons. The region isn’t just home to some jaw-dropping waterfalls; with reels of footpath, quaint villages, cosy pubs and countless outdoor activities, you are sure to enjoy every minute of your destress trip to Wales.