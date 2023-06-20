How a viral video inspired one of Martin Scorsese’s most iconic scenes









Although Martin Scorsese‘s filmmaking career began way back in the 1960s, the director hasn’t slowed down, releasing some of his best work decades on from his Oscar-nominated 1976 masterpiece Taxi Driver. Whether you’re a fan of Scorsese’s crime-fuelled epics, it’s hard to deny that he doesn’t have immense talent. From Raging Bull to Goodfellas and The Departed, Scorsese’s reputation as one of cinema’s most acclaimed directors has been firmly secured.

During the 2010s, Scorsese released five movies, including the acclaimed Shutter Island, the children’s fantasy Hugo, and the epic gangster flick The Irishman. However, The Wolf of Wall Street was arguably the director’s most successful release of the decade and remains one of the most popular films out of his entire oeuvre.

Although well-received, Wolf of Wall Street pales in comparison to many of his other films, and its preoccupation with excess is tiring to watch, despite its satirical lens. Still, there are brilliant performances all around from the cast, notably Margot Robbie in her debut film role. However, Leonardo DiCaprio undoubtedly steals the show in the leading role of Jordan Belfort, a financial criminal. He earned a ‘Best Actor’ nomination from the Academy Awards, although Matthew McConaughey beat him for his performance in Dallas Buyer’s Club.

DiCaprio’s performance is arguably one of the greatest he’s ever given, embodying the greedy, outrageous and corrupt businessman with scary accuracy. Belfort is obsessed with drugs, money and sex – and he won’t let anything get in his way of revelling in complete excess. The actor completely commits himself to the role, although he used a few unexpected techniques to get himself into character.

In one iconic scene, Belfort consumes so many Quaaludes that he cannot stand, even questionably referring to his state as “the cerebral palsy phase” during a voiceover. The business mogul finds himself lying on the floor, his face contorted, but this doesn’t stop him from trying to get into his car. He somehow manoeuvres himself across the floor and reaches the front door before comically tumbling down the stairs and crawling into his vehicle.

DiCaprio took to YouTube to find video references of drunk people to emulate such an extreme state. His video of choice was ‘Drunkest Guy Ever Goes Back For More Beer’, a viral video boasting almost six million views. The video features CCTV footage of an incredibly intoxicated man entering a convenience store and attempting to buy more beer. He struggles to open the door and falls on the floor multiple times, and getting back up takes him a long time. Eventually, he is escorted out by numerous men, failing his mission of securing more alcohol.

The actor studied the man’s movements, which possess an elastic sensibility, almost moving as if doesn’t have bones at some points. His rapid movements are mesmerising, making you question how someone can get themselves in such an impressive state. You can see the video’s influence on DiCaprio’s performance as he channels a similar physicality to his performance.

Watch the two clips below.