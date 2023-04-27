Viola Davis picks her dream movie role









Over the past 20 years, Viola Davis has climbed to the heights of Hollywood with highly acclaimed appearances in movies like Doubt, The Help, Fences and Widows. In 2022, an outstanding performance in The Woman King helped her set a new record as the most BAFTA-nominated Black actress to date.

Most recently, Davis appeared in Ben Affleck’s April 2023 movie about the origin of Air Jordan, the popular sportswear collaboration between Michael Jordan and Nike. The movie, titled Air, also stars Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina and Chris Tucker.

While Davis’ career has been admirably prolific and diverse, there’s one role that she dreams of taking on, and it’s not what many of her fans would expect. In a new interview with IndieWire, the Oscar-winning actor admitted there were “a lot of things I haven’t done in my career.”

She then revealed that she would “love” to do a zombie movie. “Now I say that, in shooting it, I don’t know if I can distinguish between the real and the fiction because if someone was running at me as a zombie, I don’t know. You might hear some stories,” Davis said playfully before adding that she imagined her zombie flick to be similar to 2016’s Train to Busan. “I want to fight some zombies. That’s what I want to do.”

Air is in cinemas now. Watch the trailer below.