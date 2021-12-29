Vinyl sales reach record levels in 2021









Sales of vinyl records have reached a 30-year high point this year as the classic format continues to make its comeback with the exponential growth of the format.

For the last 14 years, sales have continued to grow year on year, and 2021 marked yet another 8% increase on 2020’s figures.

According to the British Phonographic Industry, more than five million vinyl records were bought this year meaning that the format comprised 23% of all albums sold this year.

BPI CEO Geoff Taylor remarked on the surge: “It’s a great time to be a music fan, with wider choice on offer than ever before supported by great value.”

Adding: “Thanks to record label investment into new music and talent, fans can purchase and collect the music they most love on vinyl, CD and even cassette, whilst also enjoying access to over 70 million songs to stream instantly whenever and how often they want, in turn enabling a new generation of artists to create music and sustain successful careers in a global market.”

Contributing factors to the vinyl boom include online initiatives live Tim’s Twitter Listening Parties and ongoing Record Store Days hoping to support independent stores.

Vinyl also isn’t the only retro format making a comeback in recent times. Sales of cassettes have also boomed and are up more than a fifth on last year’s figures.

Leading the way in terms of vinyl sales is a fittingly retro record in the form of ABBA’s comeback album Voyage with the final rundown yet to be announced.