Vinyl outsells PlayStation in the UK to become the second biggest selling physical format









Over the past decade, there has been a resurgence of music lovers buying albums on vinyl, and in 2021, the medium’s sales were the highest they have been in 30 years.

The Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA) found that vinyl has earned $80.9million in profits so far in 2022, a stark increase from this time last year when vinyl made $72.1million.

The British Phonographic Industry found that over five million vinyl records were sold last year, which shows an eight per cent increase from 2020.

The biggest selling vinyl records of 2021 were ABBA’s Voyage, 30 by Adele, and Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under.

The ERA also found that vinyl is outselling CD, which has had a decrease in sales by 8.1 per cent this year, as well as PlayStation games, despite having a 6.5 per cent year-on-year climb. However, vinyl has only been beaten by Nintendo Switch games, despite the fact that their sales have been down 12.5 per cent year on year. In comparison, vinyl is up by 12.2 per cent.

ERA CEO Kim Bayley states: “Vinyl’s rise and rise seems unstoppable. For a 74-year-old analogue format to eclipse the digital-age technology of games platforms is quite extraordinary. Ten years into its long climb back to favour, the vinyl revival is most definitely here to stay.”

Another recent study found that Glasgow is the vinyl-collecting capital of the UK.

