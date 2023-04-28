Vince Vaughn to return in sequel to 2004’s ‘Dodgeball’









Vince Vaughn will be making a return as Peter La Fleur in a sequel to 2004’s comedy Dodgeball.

Released through 20th Century Studios, news of the sequel was dropped by Deadline, which also revealed that Jordan VanDina of Animaniacs and The Binge would be penning the script for the forthcoming film. Vaughn is also thought to be producing the sequel whilst returning to the lead role, though it’s currently unclear who will join him in the new movie, with the likes of Ben Stiller, Justin Long, Gary Cole and Jason Bateman all starring in the original.

A celebrated comedy of the early 2000’s, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story tells the story of Average Joe’s, a small-time gym that faces bankruptcy and the Dodgeball tournament they enter in hopes of claiming the cash prize. On their hunt for noble success, they are challenged by Globo Gym, a rival company that wants the Average Joe’s business for themselves, with the evil team led by Stiller’s White Goodman.

From a budget of just $20 million, the 2004 comedy classic managed to gain $168.4 million at the international box office, gaining great cultural acclaim in the process.

Take a look at the trailer for the original movie below.