Ville Valo discusses possibility of HIM reunion









Former HIM frontman Ville Valo has addressed the calls for his old band to reunite after their split in 2017. The Finnish vocalist is releasing his debut solo effort Neon Noir in January 2023. and recently sat down for an interview on The James McMahon Music Podcast.

“Never say never, I’d say,” said Valo of the possibility of HIM reuniting. “HIM was so much more than just a band to me.” He continued: “If there would be a good reason, a good sort of idea or good cause, or if, all of a sudden, everybody would start to gravitate towards each other, I think that would be the best thing.”

The band, best known for their gothic style of “love metal” and singles such as ‘Right Here In My Arms’ and ‘Buried Alive By Love’, formed in 1991 and released eight studio albums, including 2000’s Razorblade Romance and 2003’s Love Metal.

HIM stands for ‘His Infernal Majesty’, and they’ve sold over 10 million records worldwide, with Valo something of a sex symbol. Famously, in the early noughties, the band had something of a partnership with skater and Jackass star Bam Margera, with him adopting their iconic Heartagram symbol.

“I met Migé [bassist Mikko Paananen] when I was about 12 and Linde [guitarist Mikko Lindström] when I was maybe 13 or 14,” Valo explained of HIM’s origins. “So we grew up together and went through so many different phases in our lives anyway together, with HIM providing the soundtrack for it and the focus.”

Valo now operates under the moniker VV, and Neon Noir is set for release on January 13th, which includes the singles ‘Echolocate Your Love’, ‘Loveletting’ and ‘The Foreverlost’. To support the album, he will embark on a tour of the UK and Europe in February and March.

