Victoria Alonso says she was fired by Disney after saying no to “reprehensible” Marvel film edit









A producer who helped move the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the right direction for over 20 years has been caught up in controversy with the film publishing giant. Last week, it was revealed that Disney had ended its working relationship with Victoria Alonso, according to an “indisputable breach of contract”.

Alonso had been working on Amazon’s Academy Award-nominated film Argentina, 1985, which many believed was the reason for her dismissal. However, Alonso’s attorney, Patty Glaser, has claimed that her client was fired because Marvel wanted her to “do something she believed was reprehensible”.

Glaser said (per The Independent), “Victoria, a gay Latina who had the courage to criticise Disney, was silenced.” The request was tied in with Marvel’s latest film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It’s said that Marvel wanted to blur a shop window which displayed rainbow decorations and the word “Pride” for its release in Kuwait.

Kuwait, of course, has strict anti-LGBT laws, and Alonso was upset by the request of her employees to adhere to them. She refused to make the edit, and Marvel hired an external editor to work on the film instead. Alonso had previously opened up on Disney’s controversy with the “Don’t Say Gay” bill in America.