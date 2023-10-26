Veronica Hart: The actor Paul Thomas Anderson described as “The Meryl Streep of porn”









Making challenging cinema is a task in and of itself, with the likes of Lars von Trier and Gaspar Noé sacrificing commercialism for artistry, yet one filmmaker who has managed to ride the fine line is Paul Thomas Anderson. Recognised as one of the greatest directors of modern cinema, Anderson has made such classics as There Will Be Blood and Phantom Thread whilst working with such celebrated actors as Daniel Day-Lewis, Lesley Manville and Vicky Krieps.

Announcing himself to the industry with his potent feature film debut, Hard Eight, in 1996, it wouldn’t be until his sophomore production, Boogie Nights, one year later, that Anderson would gain critical plaudits. Long on his mind, way before the release of the final movie, Anderson had released the short film The Dirk Diggler Story in 1988, with the director having long been keen on creating a movie that deals with the porn industry in LA during the 1970s.

With a mighty ensemble cast that included the likes of Mark Wahlberg, Juliane Moore, John C. Reilly, Heather Graham and Don Cheadle, Boogie Nights told the story of an idealistic porn producer hoping to elevate the industry from being sleazy to being art. Nominated for three Academy Awards, including ‘Best Original Screenplay’, Anderson’s movie was the start of his celebrated movie career.

Just 27 when he directed the movie, Anderson was seen as something of a mischievous scamp in the industry, with the filmmaker sitting down with Playboy in 1998 to talk about the release of the film. The adult magazine, known for its erotic material, probed Anderson regarding the film, asking the filmmaker at one point if he ever considered the porn actor turned legitimate movie star Traci Lords for a role in the movie.

“No,” Anderson simply responded, before explaining: “A little too wink-wink nudge-nudge. Also, Bob Shaye, the president of New Line, suggested it, so I guess I rebelled. I must have a problem with authority. However, I did cast Veronica Hart. She’s not only a great person, she’s the Meryl Streep of porn. She plays the judge in the custody hearing between Amber Waves and her ex-husband”.

Still in the porn industry, Veronica Hart has also appeared in a number of low-profile roles in movies, appearing in the comedy horror flick One-Eyed Monster, as well Anderson’s Boogie Nights follow-up, Magnolia.

Take a look at the clip of Hart in Boogie Nights below.